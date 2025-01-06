Golden Globes Fashion: Ariana Grande, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz sparkle and shine

Fasten your seatbelts, fashion fans! With some of Hollywood's most fashion-forward stars up for awards this year, it's going to be an eventful season.
The Golden Globes gets it all started, with stars (and their stylists) marking their territory at one of Hollywood's splashiest events. Big this year: lots of sparkle and shine.
She didn't wear pink, the favoured color of Glinda the Good. But Wicked star Grande evoked another Ozian color — yellow (of the yellow brick road, of course) in Givenchy haute couture. The gown was in pale silk with a hand-beaded bodice, a vintage gown from what the designer calls the Audrey Hepburn era of Givenchy. She wore a Swarovski choker and white opera gloves.
Actor Blanchett looked like an awards statue come to life in a glistening gold gown with a ruched top by Louis Vuitton — one that she also wore at the Cannes Film Festival. New gold stones were added to the gown, designed by Nicholas Ghesquière, to freshen the look.
Where Blanchett glistened in gold, Kidman sparkled in silver, in a daring, one-shoulder backless Balenciaga gown. The Babygirl star polished off the look with a chic, voluminous half-ponytail.
Actor-comedian Wong wasn’t easy to miss on the carpet: She wore a cascading gown of bright fire-engine red tulle. The grand Balenciaga number was accessorized with a satin belt and glamorous black spandex opera gloves, almost up to the shoulder.
The Don’t Blink Twice director went traditional with a black velvet Saint Laurent gown featuring a plunging neckline, with a sweet pastel pink silk bow around her waist. She was a favourite of Kevin Hyunh, InStyle’s fashion director, who said he loved how she “channeled old-school Hollywood glamour.”
Those opera gloves are really a thing this year: Also wearing them was actor Washington, who sported a neon pink silk taffeta gown, also from Balenciaga – the combo providing “a bit of edgy glamour”, Hyunh said.
Powell eschewed the tie and instead channeled casual glamour in an open-necked brown shirt and black velvet jacket, by Giorgio Armani.
Few red-carpet arrivals were more anticipated than that of Mikey Madison, the breakout Anora star who's been making waves in the fashion world, too, this season. Madison wore a shiny gold, strapless column gown from Bottega Veneta that emphasized her much-discussed fashion transformation into classic movie-star glamour.
Williams, of Abbott Elementary, is never safe or boring on the carpet. On Sunday he sported a gray pinstripe suit with cropped, double-breasted jacket with dramatic shoulder pads and a bare chest peeking out, over loose trousers.
WIlliams’ colleague, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Bronson, looked sleek in a heavily embellished custom Roberto Cavalli gown. Hyunh called the colour, chocolate brown, “the colour of the season.”