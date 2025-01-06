Nikki Glaser gets Golden Globes, 'Ozempic's biggest night,' underway

Glaser, a stand-up whose breakthrough came in a withering roast of Tom Brady, made her way around the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, picking out plenty of targets in an opening monologue she had worked out extensively in comedy clubs beforehand.

Glaser, hosting the Globes two weeks before the inauguration of Donald Trump, reserved perhaps her most cutting line for the whole room of Hollywood stars.

“You could really do anything ... except tell the country who to vote for,” said Glaser. “But it’s OK, you’ll get ’em next time ... if there is one. I’m scared."

She then turned toward Wicked star Ariana Grande with a request: "Ariana, hold my finger.”

Glaser complimented Timothée Chalamet, nominated for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, for having “the most gorgeous eye-lashes on your upper lip.”

While Glaser might not have reached Tina Fey and Amy Poehler levels of laughs, the monologue was mostly a winner, and a dramatic improvement over last year's host, Jo Koy. Glaser assured the crowd that, win or lose, “the point of making art is to start a tequila brand so popular that you never have to make art again.”

The night's first winner was Zoe Saldaña for best supporting actress. Saldaña won for her performance in Jacques Audiard's Emilia Perez, the trans musical that came in with a leading 10 nods, followed by Brady Corbet’s postwar epic The Brutalist, with seven, and Edward Berger’s papal thriller Conclave, with six. Among the top-nominated series were The Bear, Shogun and Only Murders in the Building.

After a rocky few years and the disbanding of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes have seemingly stabilized. The question heading into Sunday was: But can they still put on a good show?

Last year’s comeback edition, hosted by Koy, was widely panned, but it delivered where it counted: Ratings rebounded to about 10 million viewers, according to Nielsen. CBS, who waded in after NBC dumped the Globes, signed up for five more years.

The Globes are now owned by Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions, which acquired the award show from the now defunct Hollywood Foreign Press Association. After diversity and ethics scandals, the HFPA sold off the Globes and dissolved. However, more than a dozen former HFPA members are seeking to have the sale to Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions rescinded.

Either way, the Globes’ primary reason for being, from studios’ perspectives, is to serve as one big marketing event for its awards contenders. It’s still almost two months until the Academy Awards on March 2.

But unlike last year, where Oppenheimer steamrolled and the billion-dollar-grossing Barbie juiced the race, this year’s top contenders are more arthouse, and no clear favourite has yet emerged.

The Globes are taking place about two weeks before the Trump's inauguration. So far in Hollywood’s awards season, most nominees have tried to stay out of the political fray, with the major exception of The Apprentice, the young Trump drama starring Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong. Both actors were nominated by the Globes, with Stan picking up a second nod for his performance in A Different Man.