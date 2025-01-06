Andrew Garfield brings elegance, fun to the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet in a dark green Gucci suit
Andrew Garfield brought a touch of sophisticated style to the Golden Globe Awards, despite not being nominated this year. He graced the red carpet as an award presenter, sporting a dark green Gucci suit that exuded elegance. A Jaeger-LeCoultre watch completed the ensemble, adding a classic touch.
This appearance further solidifies Andrew's recent fashion streak, showcased during the promotional tour for his film We Live in Time. His stylist, Warren Baker, has previously discussed their collaborative approach in an interview, focusing on ‘classic silhouettes with a twist’ through details like colour, lapel styles, and pant cuts.
Andrew’s dark green Gucci suit perfectly embodies this philosophy, offering a modern take on a traditional menswear staple.
But the actor’s presence wasn't solely about style. The Amazing Spider-Man actor also unleashed his fun side on the red carpet. A video posted by the official Golden Globes 2025 social media pages captured Andrew happily posing for photos before heading inside for the ceremony. His charismatic energy drew praise from fans, with comments flooding in about his handsome looks and playful demeanour.
The 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, is taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.