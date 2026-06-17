Lionel Messi's team reportedly writes to Bidhannagar Police Commissioner over GOAT Tour row

While Lionel Messi was busy preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and scoring a hat-trick in the very first match against Algeria, his team reportedly sent an e-mail to the Bidhannagar Police Commissioner regarding the GOAT India tour 2025 and the chaos that ensued in Kolkata.
December 2025 was a dream for Lionel Messi fans in India. Sports entrepreneur Satadru Dutta organised the GOAT India tour. As part of the initiative, the Argentine legend visited stadiums across cities like Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad where fans could meet him.
While all the legs of the tour were successfully conducted, the Kolkata leg, which was also the first, was full of chaos and controversy. Poor crowd management and security lapses forced Messi to make an early exit and fans in the Yuva Bharati Krirangan were unable to see him. The angry fans ended up vandalising the stadium and asking for refunds.
In light of this mishap, Messi's team has e-mailed the Bidhannagar Police Commissioner citing lack of security and management. The letter, as per reports, specifically blames former West Bengal Sports Minister Arup Biswas for interfering with the event without authorisation.
Fans had been critical of the former minister's role from the very beginning with pictures of him holding Messi by his waist were extensively condemned. Later, event organiser Satadru Dutta also blamed him for the chaos that unfolded.
The reported e-mail also alleges that there were several violations of protocol throughout the event such as people inappropriately touching the footballer, a significant number of unauthorised photographers threatening security, and more.
Messi was accompanied by fellow footballers Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Suarez, and the entire entourage reportedly felt uncomfortable. Ultimately, they were forced to leave the stadium and most fans could not even catch a glimpse of their favourite player despite spending thousands of rupees.
According to reports, the e-mail has specifically stated that event organiser Satadru Dutta is not to blame and the situation was beyond his control. Satadru feels that the letter will help with the ongoing investigation.