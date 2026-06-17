Lionel Messi's team reportedly writes to Bidhannagar Police Commissioner over GOAT Tour row

While all the legs of the tour were successfully conducted, the Kolkata leg, which was also the first, was full of chaos and controversy. Poor crowd management and security lapses forced Messi to make an early exit and fans in the Yuva Bharati Krirangan were unable to see him. The angry fans ended up vandalising the stadium and asking for refunds.

In light of this mishap, Messi's team has e-mailed the Bidhannagar Police Commissioner citing lack of security and management. The letter, as per reports, specifically blames former West Bengal Sports Minister Arup Biswas for interfering with the event without authorisation.

Kolkata's Messi Fans have been demanding action

Fans had been critical of the former minister's role from the very beginning with pictures of him holding Messi by his waist were extensively condemned. Later, event organiser Satadru Dutta also blamed him for the chaos that unfolded.