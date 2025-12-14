Boos, chaos & heartbreak: What really led Lionel Messi to exit a Kolkata stadium within a few minutes?

Stepping into Kolkata's Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) on the morning of Saturday, December 13, 2025, felt like walking into a dream. Thousands of football fans had filled the stands to catch a glimpse of their idol, Lionel Messi in their own city, the Mecca of Indian football.

Crowds erupted with different chants every minute as spectators of all ages: from 7 to 70 were eagerly waiting for the arrival of the Greatest of All Time. Messi was not coming to play a match and fans did not mind. They willingly paid thousands just to breathe the same air as their favourite footballer for a few minutes.

The buildup to the arrival did not really keep the people engaged. Dance recitals, musical performances and even an exhibition match failed to draw enthusiasm. They were here for one thing, and one thing only: Lionel Messi.

Fans climbed fences, broke seats: All hell breaks loose upon Messi's early exit

The past few months, Messi fans in Kolkata had been eagerly awaiting December 13 for a historic event in India's sporting history. In fact, fans came in from neighbouring states and even countries to take a seat at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan to finally see Lionel Messi in flesh and bones.