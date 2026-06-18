Lionel Messi was spotted crying after his first World Cup goal; here’s why

Lionel Messi delivered a footballing masterclass in Argentina's opening FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Algeria on Tuesday, June 16. Besides scoring his first-ever World Cup hat-trick, he broke more records than one can imagine in a single match.

However, the legendary No. 10 was visibly emotional and appeared to be in tears after scoring the first goal in his record sixth World Cup. When asked what overwhelmed him, the Argentina captain said it had nothing to do with football.

What made Argentina's Lionel Messi cry after his goal against Algeria?

Reigning World Champions Argentina started off their 2026 World Cup campaign perfectly at Kansas City, all thanks to their talisman, Lionel Messi. The iconic player, who is now the joint all-time top goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup, was overcome with emotions after he scored the first of three goals.