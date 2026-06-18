Lionel Messi was spotted crying after his first World Cup goal; here’s why

Lionel Messi delivered a footballing masterclass in Argentina's opening FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Algeria on Tuesday, June 16. Besides scoring his first-ever World Cup hat-trick, he broke more records than one can imagine in a single match.
However, the legendary No. 10 was visibly emotional and appeared to be in tears after scoring the first goal in his record sixth World Cup. When asked what overwhelmed him, the Argentina captain said it had nothing to do with football.
Reigning World Champions Argentina started off their 2026 World Cup campaign perfectly at Kansas City, all thanks to their talisman, Lionel Messi. The iconic player, who is now the joint all-time top goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup, was overcome with emotions after he scored the first of three goals.
In the post-match press conference, Messi was asked why he shed tears after giving the Albiceleste the lead in the first half. The soon-to-be 39-year-old said he had gone through a rough phase personally but was thankful to his team for the support.
"Yes, I cried after my first goal...it was for something completely unrelated to football. I went through some difficult and complicated days", the World Cup winning captain said.
Messi added, "I’m grateful to the delegation and all my teammates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to get through it".
Soon after Lionel Messi opened up about why he became emotional during Argentina's match, reports emerged that the player's father, Jorge Messi has been dealing with some serious health issues.
Many people, including journalists in Argentina, now believe that his father's health condition was what made Messi emotional. According to reports, Jorge has been battling poor health for months and his condition suffered a blow in the past week, making it extremely difficult for Messi.
While there has been no official confirmation yet, Jorge Messi is an important figure in Messi's life. Besides being a good father, he has also been the player's manager throughout his career, negotiating deals and businesses on his behalf.
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