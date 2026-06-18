DR Congo hold Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal to a draw to earn first ever World Cup point

Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo became the second player to feature in a sixth FIFA World Cup on Thursday, hours after Argentina's Lionel Messi became the first. However, the 41-year-old did not have his dream start with Portugal at the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal clashed against DR Congo in a Group K match and were forced to settle for a draw despite being the clear favourites. The African team stunned their European opponents to take home their first ever World Cup point.

Portugal score early goal but concede late into the first half

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to win the one trophy that has long eluded him: the World Cup. However, Portugal faced a hiccup in their very first World Cup match on Thursday and were forced to share a point with underdog opponent, DR Congo.