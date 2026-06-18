DR Congo hold Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal to a draw to earn first ever World Cup point

Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo became the second player to feature in a sixth FIFA World Cup on Thursday, hours after Argentina's Lionel Messi became the first. However, the 41-year-old did not have his dream start with Portugal at the 2026 World Cup.
Portugal clashed against DR Congo in a Group K match and were forced to settle for a draw despite being the clear favourites. The African team stunned their European opponents to take home their first ever World Cup point.
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to win the one trophy that has long eluded him: the World Cup. However, Portugal faced a hiccup in their very first World Cup match on Thursday and were forced to share a point with underdog opponent, DR Congo.
Portugal looked bright in the beginning, scoring in the 6th minute as youngster João Neves headed the ball home. The European side dominated most of the first half until Congolese star Yoane Wissa scored another stunning header in the injury time of the first half.
When the sides returned for the second half, Portugal seemed lost, retaining possession but failing to attack and break through the Congolese defence.
DR Congo, on the other hand, had a much better second half, keeping the Portuguese stars at bay and creating chances. West Ham United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka and captain Chancel Mbemba delivered notable performances.
The 2026 World Cup is Democratic Republic of the Congo's second ever FIFA World Cup match. Wissa's stoppage time equaliser was the country's first ever World Cup goal which earned them their first ever point in the tournament.
DR Congo had previously appeared in the 1974 World Cup as Zaire, becoming the first sub-Saharan African nation to qualify for the tournament. More than 50 years later, they secured a historic win against tournament favourites Portugal.
Despite Portugal's underwhelming opener, João Neves took home the Player of the Match award. Fans are hopeful that Cristiano Ronaldo will inspire them to victory in the upcoming matches. They will face Uzbekistan in their upcoming fixture on June 23, 2026 at 10:30 pm IST.
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