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Messi vs The Rocky Balboa curse: Can Argentina escape the bad omen? Watch the video
Messi's hat-trick heroics meet Philadelphia's most infamous sports superstition
Lionel Messi began Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in spectacular fashion with a hat-trick. But ahead of their next match, fans are talking about the infamous Rocky Balboa Curse after Brazilian supporters draped a Messi jersey over Philadelphia's iconic Rocky statue. With Ecuador reportedly falling victim to the same superstition earlier in the tournament, many are wondering if Argentina could be next. Is it just a myth or a genuine bad omen?
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