'Cristiano must be present': Portugal coach Roberto Martinez defends Cristiano Ronaldo

On Wednesday, June 17, 2026, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by tournament underdogs DR Congo at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Despite dominating the match in terms of passes and possession, Portugal failed to live up to the expectations as tournament favourites.

Being the star player of his country, Cristiano, who is playing a record sixth World Cup at the age of 41, faced the brunt of the disappointing performance. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could not find the back of the net and had an underwhelming performance. However, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez thinks he is they key player in the team.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez claps back at criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal put up a poor performance against DR Congo in the FIFA World Cup opener despite taking an early lead, thanks to a goal by João Neves. The legend of the team, Cristiano Ronaldo also could not create the required chances in the match that ended in a draw.