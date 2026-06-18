7 per cent body fat, 6 clean meals, no pasta: What Cristiano Ronaldo eats for peak fitness at 41

Cristiano Ronaldo is playing his sixth FIFA World Cup this year at the age of 41. He is the first in Europe and only the second player ever to feature in his sixth tournament, after Lionel Messi became the first hours before him.

While his performance for Portugal during their opening match against DR Congo on Wednesday was below his standards, it is no doubt that he has been delivering beyond the expected for quite some time now. With physical fitness that will give players half his age a run for their money, Cristiano's motto always have been consistency and discipline.

Inside footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's strict diet

Born on February 5, 1985, Cristiano Ronaldo is in his 40s and continues to perform at the highest level. What is the secret behind this astounding success, many might ask and the answer is talent, discipline and of course a strict, restricted diet.