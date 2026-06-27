Did you know New Zealand's Tyler and Jenny Bindon are the first mother-son duo to play at a World Cup?

The men's FIFA World Cup 2026 has already given us several historical moments to cherish. However, there is one particular piece of history that is more special than the rest. Although New Zealand had a disappointing World Cup run and were eliminated after the Group Stage their player Tyler Bindon helped register a one-of-a-kind history.

Tyler and Jenny Bindon own a piece of history nobody else does

When New Zealand defender Tyler Bindon was subbed on in the second half of the country's tournament opener against Iran on June 15, his mother, former Football Fern goalkeeper Jenny Bindon was watching from the stands. That day, Tyler and Jenny became the first mother-son duo to feature at the World Cup.