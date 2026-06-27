Did you know New Zealand's Tyler and Jenny Bindon are the first mother-son duo to play at a World Cup?

The men's FIFA World Cup 2026 has already given us several historical moments to cherish. However, there is one particular piece of history that is more special than the rest. Although New Zealand had a disappointing World Cup run and were eliminated after the Group Stage their player Tyler Bindon helped register a one-of-a-kind history.
When New Zealand defender Tyler Bindon was subbed on in the second half of the country's tournament opener against Iran on June 15, his mother, former Football Fern goalkeeper Jenny Bindon was watching from the stands. That day, Tyler and Jenny became the first mother-son duo to feature at the World Cup.
With the FIFA World Cup 2026 underway, the internet is full of pictures of famous father-son duos that have now both featured at World Cups. Amidst the known faces and familiar names, Tyler Bindon and Jenny Bindon quietly write their history.
Jenny, a goalkeeper for New Zealand represented her country at the 2007 and 2011 Women's FIFA World Cups, both after becoming a mother. She also played at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games.
Following her debut in 2004, Jenny has 77 caps with her national team. Seeing her son represent the same colours she once did, was indeed special for the 53-year-old.
"He came over and he just grabbed my hand and said, 'We did it, Mom. And that's when it kind of dawned on me. This is really cool, mother and son have both played in the World Cup. Because that just doesn't happen", she told the media.
21-year-old Tyler played his first World Cup this year. He made his senior international debut for the New Zealand men's national football team on October 13, 2023. After he made history with his mother, he shared a heartfelt post on Instagram.
"A special day for many reasons. Proud to represent New Zealand on the biggest stage and incredibly grateful to share the moment with my mum as the first mother-son duo to play at a World Cup", he captioned the post.
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