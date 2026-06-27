Why is Lionel Messi on the bench against Jordan? Argentina coach explains

Argentina will face Jordan in their final Group Stage clash on Saturday June 27, 2026 (June 28, 7:30 am IST). The Albiceleste have won their first two matches, winning Group J and securing their knock-out spot early on.

This match will therefore be a chance for manager Lionel Scaloni to test his squad depth and start players who are yet to make their debut at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Argentina coach has announced that Lionel Messi will not start the game at the Dallas Stadium.

Lionel Messi will be benched in Argentina’s match against Jordan

Argentina star Lionel Messi has put on a one-man show in the first two matches of the 2026 World Cup. He scored all the five goals for Argentina, scoring his first World Cup hat-trick in the tournament opener against Algeria and becoming the all-time leading goal scorer at the World Cup with a brace against Austria.