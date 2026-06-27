Why is Lionel Messi on the bench against Jordan? Argentina coach explains

Argentina will face Jordan in their final Group Stage clash on Saturday June 27, 2026 (June 28, 7:30 am IST). The Albiceleste have won their first two matches, winning Group J and securing their knock-out spot early on.
This match will therefore be a chance for manager Lionel Scaloni to test his squad depth and start players who are yet to make their debut at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Argentina coach has announced that Lionel Messi will not start the game at the Dallas Stadium.
Argentina star Lionel Messi has put on a one-man show in the first two matches of the 2026 World Cup. He scored all the five goals for Argentina, scoring his first World Cup hat-trick in the tournament opener against Algeria and becoming the all-time leading goal scorer at the World Cup with a brace against Austria.
Even at 39, he continues to be a key player for the team and will be required to play a crucial role in the knock-out matches for his nation. So, coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to bench the Argentina captain for their match against Jordan on Saturday so that he can have a well-deserved rest.
In Friday's press conference, Scaloni said, "Leo will be a substitute tomorrow, to play later. We'll announce the team tomorrow. The decision of who starts tomorrow is not in relation to the opponent we'll face in the next round".
With 5 goals in 2 matches, Messi is the leading contender of the Golden Boot and so, he might feature later on in Argentina's final Group Stage match to try and get further ahead in the race.
While Argentina is a clear favourite in the contest, World Cup matches can be always be unpredictable and Scaloni knows it well. "The hope is that the team will play the same way...Jordan is a good opponent, and we're not taking anything for granted. We'll try to tweak some aspects of the last match, but with the same intention of controlling the ball and dominating the opponent", he said.
With the qualification secure, Group J winners Argentina will face Group H runners-up Cape Verde on July 3 (July 4, 3.30 am) in Miami.