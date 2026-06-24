Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo: Football’s favourite love story

Football is not the only love in Lionel Messi's life. Known for being a true family man, the legendary footballer doesn't only have one of the greatest footballing careers, but also the most wholesome love story.

The Argentine superstar turns 39 today, on June 24, 2026 and while his teammates have been his support system on the football pitch, his long-time partner and wife, Antonela Roccuzzo has been his greatest strength off it.

From childhood sweethearts to one of football's most beloved couples

When the world was unaware of the genius of Lionel Messi, he met Antonela Roccuzzo. Both of them grew up in Argentina's Rosario where they met as children.