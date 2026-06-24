Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo: Football’s favourite love story

Football is not the only love in Lionel Messi's life. Known for being a true family man, the legendary footballer doesn't only have one of the greatest footballing careers, but also the most wholesome love story.
The Argentine superstar turns 39 today, on June 24, 2026 and while his teammates have been his support system on the football pitch, his long-time partner and wife, Antonela Roccuzzo has been his greatest strength off it.
When the world was unaware of the genius of Lionel Messi, he met Antonela Roccuzzo. Both of them grew up in Argentina's Rosario where they met as children.
Messi knew Antonela through her cousin, Lucas Scaglia, who was his teammate in a youth football team. The two developed a friendship at a young age and the footballer was so swooned by her since the beginning that he used to write letters addressed to Antonela telling her that one day, they would be together.
Although they were always meant-to-be, like every great love story, theirs had its challenges too. In 2004 Messi left his hometown Rosario to join FC Barcelona when he was just 13. He went on to make his professional debut and a slew of successes followed, marking the beginning of a legendary career.
While Messi was busy cementing his legacy as a young player, Antonela built her own life. Back in Argentina, she completed her Bachelor's degree in humanities and social sciences before pursuing dentistry from the National University of Rosario.
During their time apart, their connection had dwindled but things changed in 2005 when Antonela, only 17, lost a friend in an accident and was depressed. Already a popular name in world football, when Messi heard of the situation, he wasted no time to be with her and took a flight back to Argentina.
This was the beginning of their dreamy love story that they had kept under wraps for some time. In 2009, Lionel Messi made his relationship with Antonela public during a interview and the world has been obsessed with them since.
Messi and Antonela have been inseparable since they got together and she has been by his side through thick and thin, through every professional heartbreak and personal loss.
The couple soon welcomed their first child, Thiago on November 2, 2012 as they became a family. On September 11, 2015, they became parents for the second time to Mateo. Messi has described parenthood as "life-changing" and has reiterated his love for his family several times.
After years of being together and becoming parents, their childhood love came full circle when Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on June 30, 2017 in their hometown Rosario.
Following their fairytale wedding, the couple became parents again on March 10, 2018 as they welcomed their third and youngest son, Ciro. The family of five continue to be one of football's favourite. The footballer often shares snippets from his family life which he puts before everything.
Antonela, who now works as a social media influencer and model, is always there to support her "amor" Messi in all his important games along with their three sons. She is the one who has seen Messi stumble, fall, be hard on himself and stand up again to become football's most decorated player.
Lionel Messi has never known love without Antonela Roccuzzo. Their love, which began in their struggle-ridden childhood in a small town, is a quiet reminder of loyalty and true companionship that goes beyond the fame and floodlights.
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