Lionel Messi talks about his private life, weird habits in recent interview

The former Barcelona star shared that the chaos at home can get overwhelming at times, given that he really prefers structure. He added, "The mess at home with the three kids running around everywhere ends up saturating me and I like a moment of solitude. I'm very structured, if I have the day organised in a certain way and in the middle something happens that changes everything for me".

When asked how he is at home, away from the stardom and field lights, the 38-year-old said, "Obviously, when I enter into my house, with my family. I try to be a normal dad, a normal husband, like anybody else, assuming the responsibilities we all have, as a father, as a husband, and be a normal person. I am beyond everything else that happens to me — the fame [and] the recognition — I may have outside. Inside my house, I am a very normal person, like anybody else. I discipline the children, I put limits, play and share with them, with my wife and I live a very normal life as well".

In a more intimate conversation, Lionel Messi revealed that he used to go to therapy in Barcelona, since he is a very reserved person. "I'm a lot of eating things myself, keeping problems to myself. I changed a lot. In sports, I talk a lot with my dad. I would play a game and write to him", he shared.

On a lighter note, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner shared that he likes to have his occasional wine, sometimes with sprite and watching reels on TikTok and shares them with his friend Neymar Jr.