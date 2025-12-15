Lionel Messi holds the Indian flag in Mumbai, fans love the gesture

After a chaotic stint in Kolkata on December 13, 2025 football legend Lionel Messi had successful events in Hyderabad on Saturday and Mumbai on Sunday, December 14, 2025. In a special moment, Messi held the Indian flag in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and posed for the camera.
Football superstar Lionel Messi touched down in Mumbai on December 14, 2025 to kick off the third leg of the GOAT India Tour 2025. Following the chaos and security issues in Kolkata, Mumbai was on higher alert and had tightened the security further.
Thousands of fans had filled up the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer who was joined by Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. "Messi, Messi, Messi" chants had filled the stadium as the footballer took a lap around the iconic stadium.
As the historic evening drew to a close, Lionel Messi met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and was presented with a jersey of the Indian team. Messi, too, gifted Sachin with a football as the crowd cheered on. Finally, in a moment that stole hearts, Lionel Messi held the Indian flag as he stood beside Sachin. Suarez held his country, Uruguay's flag while De Paul waved the Argentine colours.
Seeing Messi with the flag of India garnered emotional comments from fans on social media. "A truly special moment. Messi with the Indian flag reflects the warmth, respect, and passion India has for sport and sporting icons. A memory that fans will cherish", commented one fan on X. "The GOAT With The Tricolour - Respect Earned, Love Returned", wrote another fan. Another comment read, "Messi with the tricolor this is what dreams are made of".
In another memorable moment, Messi and Indian footballing legend, Sunil Chhetri met each other and exchanged handshakes. They posed with Lionel Messi's iconic No 10 Argentine jersey: an emotional frame for football fans in India.
Lionel Messi will visit Delhi on December 15, 2025 before wrapping up the historic GOAT India Tour 2025.
