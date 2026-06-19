Lionel Messi’s family hits out at speculation as father Jorge undergoes medical treatment

In light of recent speculation about the health crisis of the father of football superstar Lionel Messi, the family of Jorge Messi has issued an emotional statement. On Thursday, the family informed that despite being ill and receiving medical treatment for some illness, Jorge Messi is making good progress.

Lionel Messi’s father recovering from health issue as family requests privacy

This was a response to several alarming news stories that were doing the rounds on social media, even suggesting the death of Jorge. The family was clearly upset over the insensitivity that had been shown in publishing such false reports and emphasised that there should not be any prurient interest in someone’s health conditions. They have pointed out that only immediate family members know anything about the health of Jorge Messi.