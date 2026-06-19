Lionel Messi’s family hits out at speculation as father Jorge undergoes medical treatment

In light of recent speculation about the health crisis of the father of football superstar Lionel Messi, the family of Jorge Messi has issued an emotional statement. On Thursday, the family informed that despite being ill and receiving medical treatment for some illness, Jorge Messi is making good progress.
This was a response to several alarming news stories that were doing the rounds on social media, even suggesting the death of Jorge. The family was clearly upset over the insensitivity that had been shown in publishing such false reports and emphasised that there should not be any prurient interest in someone’s health conditions. They have pointed out that only immediate family members know anything about the health of Jorge Messi.
The health worries were drawn into the limelight after Lionel was spotted wiping away his tears after Argentina’s 3-0 win in the World Cup against Algeria, which Lionel himself made a hat-trick. Just about to turn 39, the attacker stated afterwards that it had nothing to do with football and that he was going through extremely hard times. Lionel thanked his teammates and the coaches who had given him enough strength to get over this tough time.
Jorge is one of the most important people in Lionel’s successful career. He has been working with the attacker as an agent and business manager from the very moment when he brought Lionel to Barca’s youth academy. While Lionel is still at Argentina’s camp in Kansas City getting ready for their game with Austria on Monday, the family asks for more understanding, wisdom and humanity. They have expressed their appreciation for all the warmth shown to them by the whole world community while asking for privacy and confidentiality of the family, including Jorge’s.