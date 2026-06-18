6 modern innovations that started with wings and a beak

Have you sat on the window seat of the plane and stared blankly at the wings, thinking that it resembles a bird in flight? Well, honestly, that’s the most common parallel drawn between a modern innovation and a bird. But there are many other modern devices, transport, equipment or even technologies which find their fundamentals in a bird and their behaviour. Here’s decoding how nature paves the way for modern science.

Modern technologies that find their basics in the behaviour of winged creatures

While the list of course starts with the history of the planes, the most notable ones, did you know of all that would follow it?