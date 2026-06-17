Digha Jagannath Temple row explained: The Darubramha tradition behind Odisha's objection

At the heart of the debate lies the ancient idea of 'Darubramha' which means the divine is embodied in wood. According to Jagannath mythology, the deity is not carved from ordinary material but manifests through sacred wood believed to contain a spiritual essence. Unlike most Hindu idols made of stone or marble, Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra at Puri are fashioned from neem trunks during the elaborate Nabakalebara ritual, where the old idols are buried and new ones created.

What is 'Nabakalebara'?

Since the Neem wood is natural and organic and it decays over time, the idols are ceremonially replaced. This process is called Nabakalebara and this event occurs every 12 to 19 years, depending on the Hindu lunar calendar

The cycle reflects mortality, rebirth and renewal — making Jagannath perhaps Hinduism’s most human deity.

Priests from Puri have reportedly said that while temples dedicated to Jagannath exist across India and abroad, the deity’s form must remain wooden to stay faithful to scripture and custom. Some have suggested the stone idols at Digha should only be barred from Rath Yatra processions, while others want them entirely replaced.