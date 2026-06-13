Raja Parba 2026: Odisha’s 3-day festival celebrating monsoon and womanhood

Raja Parba is one of the most important festivals in the state of Orissa. It is celebrated in honour of the onset of monsoon season, mother earth, and womanhood. The dates of the festival in 2026 will be from June 13 to June 16.
In Raja Parba, there is a day called 'Sajabaja' which comes prior to celebrating Raja Parba. On this day, women make traditional food items, like Poda Pitha, because no cooking is allowed throughout the duration of this festival. Girls on the very first day of Raja Parba, which is known as 'Pahili Raja', wear traditional dresses, put alata on their feet, and have fun with swings.
The day celebrated as Mithuna Sankranti or Raja Sankranti is on the second day of the Raja Parba festival and coincides with June 14. On this day, the sun enters the Mithuna month of the Indian solar calendar. Thirdly, Bhu Daha or Basi Raja occurs on June 15 and is regarded as the last day of Mother Earth’s menstruation period.
During this period, any form of cultivation or agriculture is forbidden in order to give rest to Mother Earth. It is marked by the Basumati Snana ritual, whereby the women perform a holy bath of the grinding stone representing Mother Earth.
Raja Parba is seen as a cultural festival of Odisha that combines tradition, worship of nature, and togetherness. On this day, people follow various rituals of worshipping Mother Earth or Bhudevi, refraining from working on fields, and indulging themselves in cultural activities such as swing, singing songs for Raja. The festival commences from Sajabaja and ends on Bhu Daha via Pahili Raja and Mithuna Sankranti, falling on 14 and 15 June, respectively.
The festival comes to a close with the ceremony called Basumati Snana. It involves women offering ritual services with a grinding stone, turmeric, flowers, and water, signifying Mother Earth, along with the onset of monsoon and cessation of agricultural activities. Dating back hundreds of years in traditional belief systems, the festival is an expression of honor towards women and nature.