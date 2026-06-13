Raja Parba 2026: Odisha’s 3-day festival celebrating monsoon and womanhood

Raja Parba is one of the most important festivals in the state of Orissa. It is celebrated in honour of the onset of monsoon season, mother earth, and womanhood. The dates of the festival in 2026 will be from June 13 to June 16.

Raja Parba 2026 rituals, days and traditions

In Raja Parba, there is a day called 'Sajabaja' which comes prior to celebrating Raja Parba. On this day, women make traditional food items, like Poda Pitha, because no cooking is allowed throughout the duration of this festival. Girls on the very first day of Raja Parba, which is known as 'Pahili Raja', wear traditional dresses, put alata on their feet, and have fun with swings.