Is Goa's Benaulim connected to Vishnu's sixth avatar, Parashuram?

Most places on earth have its own varied origin legends. But could you have imagined that the vibrant and happening Goa might have a legend connecting it to Vishnu’s sixth avatar, the angry Parashuram? To delve deeper into the formation of Benaulim, in Goa, one has to know the background of the mighty warrior.
Parashuram was the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Considered as one of the Chiranjeevis or immortals, he was the son of Renuka and Rishi Jamadagni. Despite being a sage, he navigated some of the most powerful weapons to teach the Kashtriyas a lesson, when they started abusing their status and power. In fact, mythology states that Parashuram had defeated the Kshatriya clan 21 times.
If you are fascinated by legends, then the creation of Goa is one legend that you should not miss. It is believed that, according to the Sahyadri Khanda of the Skanda Purana, Parashuram had shot an arrow in the sea to make Varuna, the sea god, retreat. However, the sea retreated to the space that was marked by the falling of the arrow. This area where the arrow is said to have fallen back in the day is now known as Benaulim.
One might, however, wonder, whether a name like Benaulim existed from the very beginning? The answer is no. According to oral traditions in Goa, the area was known as Banahalli, Banawali, or Bannali. This refers to the etymological meaning where baan means arrow in Sanskrit and halli means in village in the Kannada language. Thus, in reality, the name depicted a village made of arrows. With time, as language and diction evolved, the land became a Portuguese and later British colony; the name started changing phonetically till it ultimately rests at Benaulim, as we know of it today.
This legend became a part of the rich history and tradition of Goa and the local take pride in retelling it to the travellers every time. Of course, sometimes graphic descriptions of a war between the two Lords are also added, but there is neither a historical proof nor oral depiction of it.
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