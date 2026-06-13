Is Goa's Benaulim connected to Vishnu's sixth avatar, Parashuram?

One might, however, wonder, whether a name like Benaulim existed from the very beginning? The answer is no. According to oral traditions in Goa, the area was known as Banahalli, Banawali, or Bannali. This refers to the etymological meaning where baan means arrow in Sanskrit and halli means in village in the Kannada language. Thus, in reality, the name depicted a village made of arrows. With time, as language and diction evolved, the land became a Portuguese and later British colony; the name started changing phonetically till it ultimately rests at Benaulim, as we know of it today.

This legend became a part of the rich history and tradition of Goa and the local take pride in retelling it to the travellers every time. Of course, sometimes graphic descriptions of a war between the two Lords are also added, but there is neither a historical proof nor oral depiction of it.