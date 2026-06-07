Was Anarkali real? The truth behind the courtesan and the cinematic fever dream

Few women in South Asian history occupy as much importance as Anarkali — despite the inconvenient possibility that she may never have existed at all. Operas, Urdu plays, TV dramas, novels, tourist folklore, and possibly the most extravagantly tragic love story in Indian cinema history have all been influenced by her. But when the velvet curtains are pulled back, things quickly become hazy. Was Anarkali real? Was she really buried alive?

Was Anarkali real? The Mughal love story historians question

According to legend, Anarkali was a stunning courtesan or dancing girl in the court of Mughal emperor Akbar during the late 16th century. Anarkali literally means 'pomegranate blossom'. According to some accounts, Anarkali was the nickname of the courtesan Mehr-un-Nisa.