Was Anarkali real? The truth behind the courtesan and the cinematic fever dream

Few women in South Asian history occupy as much importance as Anarkali — despite the inconvenient possibility that she may never have existed at all. Operas, Urdu plays, TV dramas, novels, tourist folklore, and possibly the most extravagantly tragic love story in Indian cinema history have all been influenced by her. But when the velvet curtains are pulled back, things quickly become hazy. Was Anarkali real? Was she really buried alive?
According to legend, Anarkali was a stunning courtesan or dancing girl in the court of Mughal emperor Akbar during the late 16th century. Anarkali literally means 'pomegranate blossom'. According to some accounts, Anarkali was the nickname of the courtesan Mehr-un-Nisa.
The story goes that Prince Salim, Akbar’s son and heir, fell deeply in love with her. Akbar allegedly discovered the affair and considered it socially unacceptable or personally insulting. In the most dramatic version of the tale, Anarkali was entombed alive within a brick wall while Salim watched helplessly.
The Mughal Empire was obsessive about documentation. Court historians wrote in astonishing detail about politics, battles, marriages, rivalries, taxation, hunting expeditions, and imperial gossip. Akbar’s reign in particular is heavily chronicled. And yet, Anarkali barely appears.
The main source people cling to is an English traveler named William Finch, who visited Lahore in the early 17th century, years after Akbar’s death. Finch mentioned a tomb associated with a woman linked romantically to Prince Salim. He wrote that Akbar had supposedly punished her.
Many scholars think Anarkali is simply a legend. This theory points out that Mughal records are otherwise incredibly thorough. If a prince had publicly fallen in love with a court dancer badly enough to provoke imperial scandal, somebody probably would have written it down. Instead, the story gains traction centuries later through literature and oral retellings.
Another possibility is that there really was a woman at court connected to Salim, but later storytellers embellished the relationship into operatic tragedy. Some historians suspect Anarkali may have been confused with another noblewoman or consort from Jahangir’s life. Others think Anarkali may not even have been her actual name.
One reason the legend refuses to die is because there is an actual structure in Lahore commonly known as Anarkali’s Tomb. Some historians believe the tomb belonged to a woman named Sahib-i-Jamal, one of Jahangir’s wives. Others maintain it commemorates the legendary Anarkali. There’s even debate over the Persian inscription inside. The building still stands today as one of the most eerie historical ambiguities on the subcontinent, a monument torn between archaeology and narrative.
Anarkali, who is half woman, half metaphor, and completely unforgettable, thus lingers in that alluring area between archive and imagination.
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