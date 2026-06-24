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Lionel Messi at 39: GOAT's sweetest fan moments. Watch the video
Celebrating Lionel Messi’s birthday with some of his most heartwarming fan moments that prove why he remains a global emotion beyond football
Happy birthday to the football legend! From making a young Afghan boy’s dream come true to comforting emotional fans and sharing heartwarming moments across generations, Lionel Messi continues to inspire millions beyond the football pitch. Here are a few glimpses of his heartfelt fan encounters.
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