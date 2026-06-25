Neymar returns to the World Cup as Brazil ensure knock-out spot

Brazil had started their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with an underwhelming 1-1 draw against Morocco but have now managed to seal their sport at the Round of 32.

On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, the South American team beat Scotland 0-3 to win Group C and proceed to the knock-out stages of the tournament. In a more emotional moment, their star player Neymar Jr finally made his debut at this Word Cup after being subbed on in the 76th minute.

Brazil beat Scotland to proceed to Round of 32

On Wednesday, Brazil comfortably defeated Scotland in their last Group Stage match. With a brace from Vinicius Junior and another banger by Matheus Cunha, the five-time World Champions made sure to come out on top of Group C, followed by Morocco.