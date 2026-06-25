Neymar returns to the World Cup as Brazil ensure knock-out spot

Brazil had started their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with an underwhelming 1-1 draw against Morocco but have now managed to seal their sport at the Round of 32.
On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, the South American team beat Scotland 0-3 to win Group C and proceed to the knock-out stages of the tournament. In a more emotional moment, their star player Neymar Jr finally made his debut at this Word Cup after being subbed on in the 76th minute.
On Wednesday, Brazil comfortably defeated Scotland in their last Group Stage match. With a brace from Vinicius Junior and another banger by Matheus Cunha, the five-time World Champions made sure to come out on top of Group C, followed by Morocco.
Vinicius opened the scoring early with a goal in the 7th minute and doubled the lead for Brazil in the stoppage time of the first half, scoring in the 45+3rd minute. Cunha cemented their victory with a goal in the 60th minute.
The Real Madrid star has now scored in all three of Brazil's 2026 World Cup matches so far and is in the running for the Golden Boot with 4 goals in the tournament so far. He is now tied with France's Kylian Mbappé and Norway's Erling Haaland and one behind Argentina's Lionel Messi who is leading the race with 5 goals in 2 games.
Brazil have not been knocked out of the World Cup Group Stage for 15 consecutive tournaments now and they will hope to go further and win the tournament for the sixth time in history.
Neymar made his much-awaited return to the World Cup after finally recovering from the calf injury that made him miss the first two matches. He came on in the 76th minute and fans in the stadium were jubilant.
Despite his diminished form in the last few years, Neymar has been his country's star. He is the leading goalscorer for his country, with 79 goals in 130 games for Brazil. The 34-year-old was visibly emotion and wiped up his tears after his recent appearance.
With his appearance against Scotland, Neymar is only the fourth player after the legendary Pelé, Djalma Santos and Cafu to represent his country at four different World Cup tournaments (2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026).
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