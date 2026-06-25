Why are Sweet Caroline and Wonderwall ringing out among England fans at World Cup 2026?

Wonderwall has a separate story altogether. This Oasis song, which was released in 1995, continues to be popular even after decades. The soundtrack saw another spike when the band embarked on their reunion tour this summer. The success that Croatia enjoyed made the song Wonderwall very relevant to England once again. It was because Harry Kane found the net twice and won the game for Thomas Tuchel in his England debut.

The streaming of Wonderwall on Spotify in the UK went up by 50% after the Croatia match. Among the players who took part in the song were Jude Bellingham. According to Harry Kane, "That was one of my favourite ever moments in an England shirt and especially at a major tournament. I know it's just the first game and we're not getting carried away, but just that emotional connection with the fans. We know how much it means to them."