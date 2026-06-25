Why are Sweet Caroline and Wonderwall ringing out among England fans at World Cup 2026?

England fans have become famous for performing Sweet Caroline, sung by Neil Diamond, during important matches. But now the fans also have a new tune at the World Cup 2026: Wonderwall by Oasis. This new tune was heard after England beat Croatia 4-2 in Dallas, and the England team joined their fans singing Wonderwall.
Sweet Caroline became strongly associated with England during Euro 2020, which was held in 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sweet Caroline was sung by the audience inside Wembley Stadium during one of the preliminary matches.
Since then, it has been a routine aspect of England fans' matchday behaviour. Released originally in 1969, the Neil Diamond song was re-released in 2021 following England’s Euro final appearance at Wembley Stadium, which England eventually lost to Italy on a penalty shootout.
It charted at number 20 in the United Kingdom and got the third position in the United Kingdom download charts. The song has also been used by England’s women’s football team and their supporters for their successful Euro 2022 campaign.
Wonderwall has a separate story altogether. This Oasis song, which was released in 1995, continues to be popular even after decades. The soundtrack saw another spike when the band embarked on their reunion tour this summer. The success that Croatia enjoyed made the song Wonderwall very relevant to England once again. It was because Harry Kane found the net twice and won the game for Thomas Tuchel in his England debut.
The streaming of Wonderwall on Spotify in the UK went up by 50% after the Croatia match. Among the players who took part in the song were Jude Bellingham. According to Harry Kane, "That was one of my favourite ever moments in an England shirt and especially at a major tournament. I know it's just the first game and we're not getting carried away, but just that emotional connection with the fans. We know how much it means to them."
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