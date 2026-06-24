Shakira to launch the Spanish version of Dai Dai during Colombia vs. DR Congo match

Shakira, the veteran Colombian singer, has also announced that the Spanish version of Dai Dai is going to be released during the broadcast of the football match between Colombia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. This song is going to be introduced in Akron Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico. The match between Colombia and DR Congo is scheduled to take place at 9:00 PM Colombia Time.

Spanish version of Dai Dai set for a major World Cup debut

This news was announced by Shakira in an interview, and she explained that this would be a unique gift for her fans. She said, “I’m going to release ‘Dai Dai’ in Spanish, and not only that; I’m going to premiere it during Colombia’s match. It means so much to me. That’s the big surprise I had for you.”