Shakira to launch the Spanish version of Dai Dai during Colombia vs. DR Congo match

Shakira, the veteran Colombian singer, has also announced that the Spanish version of Dai Dai is going to be released during the broadcast of the football match between Colombia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. This song is going to be introduced in Akron Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico. The match between Colombia and DR Congo is scheduled to take place at 9:00 PM Colombia Time.
This news was announced by Shakira in an interview, and she explained that this would be a unique gift for her fans. She said, “I’m going to release ‘Dai Dai’ in Spanish, and not only that; I’m going to premiere it during Colombia’s match. It means so much to me. That’s the big surprise I had for you.”
The Spanish version of Dai Dai is following a trend that exists in Shakira’s career. The singer usually makes Spanish versions of songs played during the World Cup, for expanding her music’s reach among fans in Latin America, Spain and other Spanish-speaking regions.
Dai Dai was initially released in May 2026 as the official song for the FIFA World Cup. It has Shakira collaborating with the Nigerian artist, Burna Boy. The song has been written by both Shakira and British singer-songwriter, Ed Sheeran. The original track incorporates elements of pop music and African beats.
This song became quite popular across all major streaming platforms soon after its release. According to reports, it has been viewed over 218 million times on YouTube, and climbed to the top five in Spotify’s Global Chart. It has become one of the most popular football songs of the tournament.
Dai Dai also received the honour from Billboard as the greatest ever official World Cup song. It even crossed the popularity of Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), which was released in 2010 as an official song for the World Cup held in South Africa. The Spanish version of Dai Dai is yet another addition to Shakira’s legacy of FIFA World Cup songs.
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