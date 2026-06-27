Why are most footballers wearing pink boots at the FIFA World Cup?

Footballers are famous for wearing bright, neon-coloured boots or cleats that are bound to catch the eye. However, in this year's FIFA World Cup, majority of players are seen wearing bright pink cleats and many are wondering why.
The World Cup is the time when major brands like Adidas, Nike and Puma come up with new collection of cleats that are worn by the footballers. However, this time, an unusual uniformity can be noticed since all the big brands released their collections in the same colour by coincidence: bright pink.
According to reports, this choice was a result of detailed testing to find out which colour would be most visible on the football field. Electric fuchsia or 'poison pink' seemed most suitable. However, many think that this similarity is a marketing blunder since none of the brands are standing out.
Pink is also a colour that would be in contrast with jersey kits of all the 48 participating countries since none of them have a pink kit for the tournament. This will make the cleats stand out against the grass more prominently, providing a much needed optical contrast.
While the FIFA World Cup 2026 is seeing a burst of pink, neon yellow, bright blue are also colours frequently seen on the football pitch. Neon colours provide maximum visibility, making players stand out. It allows cameras to track players easily and players to spot each other quickly.
Sports psychology also suggests that wearing bold, bright colours it boosts confidence among players and provides a mental strength that affects performance on the pitch. Moreover, the manufacturers are always a step ahead of popular fashion trends and that largely dictates their collections.
The pink explosion is real during the ongoing football tournament. However, some players have chosen not to follow suit and have instead stood out in their own way.
Argentina's Lionel Messi is wearing custom blue and white cleats matching the colours of his country from Adidas' Leo Messi Último Tango collection. His boots also resemble the ones he wore during his first World Cup in 2006.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who wore pink cleats like the others in the first two matches, will now debut a special edition golden boot, Nike's Gold Mercurial Superfly RGN, to mark the extraordinary achievement of being the only player to have scored in six different World Cups.