Why are most footballers wearing pink boots at the FIFA World Cup?

Footballers are famous for wearing bright, neon-coloured boots or cleats that are bound to catch the eye. However, in this year's FIFA World Cup, majority of players are seen wearing bright pink cleats and many are wondering why.

Why are we seeing so many pink cleats at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The World Cup is the time when major brands like Adidas, Nike and Puma come up with new collection of cleats that are worn by the footballers. However, this time, an unusual uniformity can be noticed since all the big brands released their collections in the same colour by coincidence: bright pink.