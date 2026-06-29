Why do children walk onto the pitch with footballers? The story behind football's iconic pre-match tradition

In a press release, Tina Mahal, the senior VP of Marketing at Quaker Foods, said, "At a moment when millions of fans are inspired and energised, we wanted to be part of a bigger conversation—providing resources around daily nutrition for families and communities and inspiring the next generation with moments both on and off the field."

Previously, it has been also found that certain clubs in the English Premiere League have been charging a large sum of money for children to become player mascots.

However, it is important to remember, that this beloved football ritual was started to encourage more youth engagement in the sport and raise awareness for important issues. In many cases, it also acts as a way to curb crowd violence because people are less like to throw items from the stands if children are on the pitch.