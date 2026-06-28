Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo's family found dead following devastating Venezuela earthquakes

The twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24, 2026 have claimed almost 1,500 lives so far with thousands still missing. In a shocking update, Argentina footballer Lucas Trejo's wife and two children have passed away in the natural disaster.

The devastating news was confirmed by Venezuelan club Deportivo La Guaira in a statement. Lucas is a player for Venezuela's second division club Marítimo de La Guaira.

Lucas Trejo loses wife and two children in tragic Venezuela earthquakes

Venezuelan club Deportivo La Guaira confirmed that Argentine defender Lucas Trejo has lost his wife, Yanina Maranella and their two young children, Aaron and Ainhoa Trejo, in the massive earthquakes that have ravaged the country.