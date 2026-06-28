Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo's family found dead following devastating Venezuela earthquakes

The twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24, 2026 have claimed almost 1,500 lives so far with thousands still missing. In a shocking update, Argentina footballer Lucas Trejo's wife and two children have passed away in the natural disaster.
The devastating news was confirmed by Venezuelan club Deportivo La Guaira in a statement. Lucas is a player for Venezuela's second division club Marítimo de La Guaira.
Venezuelan club Deportivo La Guaira confirmed that Argentine defender Lucas Trejo has lost his wife, Yanina Maranella and their two young children, Aaron and Ainhoa Trejo, in the massive earthquakes that have ravaged the country.
The club shared a statement saying, "From the #DLG we join the grief that overwhelms player Lucas Trejo, for the sensitive passing of his wife, Yanina Maranella, and of his children, Aaron and Ainhoa Trejo. Peace to their souls and comfort for Lucas and all his loved ones".
Lucas' family was in Playa Grande when the tragedy struck and their apartment had collapsed. The player had desperately searched for his family who had been reported missing along with rescue teams, volunteers and members of family.
Before the news had been confirmed, he made an appeal to the public to inform him about his family's whereabouts. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Our building in Playa Grande collapsed. I don't know anything about my family. Please pray for them and share this message in case someone saw them. I want to believe they weren't there. Please pray for my family".
Lucas Trejo was away with his club Marítimo in Caracas and was not present with his family when the earthquake destroyed his life in an instant.
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