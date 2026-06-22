The secret of Kath-Kuni: The traditional Himachali architecture that resisted 1000 years of earthquakes

Only local materials are used for building Kath-Kuni homes. These include deodar wood, stone, and slate. Unlike other buildings where vertical columns are used as the foundation, in this construction process, a frame is built using horizontal timber beams along with cross-beamed woods. Stone masonry layers are alternated by wooden beams.

The stability of the walls depends on the weight of the stones and wooden peg joints, aka kadil joints. The house stands on an elevated stone base that keeps it above the ground level to protect it from dampness and melting of snow. The roofs made of slates provide waterproofing to the building.

Why Kath-Kuni homes survive earthquakes

One of the most important factors contributing to the high popularity of Kath-Kuni homes is its earthquake-resistant design. The Himalayan region is quite seismically active and has been hit by many earthquakes in the past, such as the Kangra earthquake of 1905, Uttarkashi earthquake of 1991, and Sikkim earthquake of 2011.