Delhi–Dharamsala travel time to drop to 6 hours with the new highway project

A major upgrade in the Delhi-Dharamsala route will soon let travellers cut travel time to a significant extent. As the new project continues to develop, a drive will now take around 6 hours which used to be more than 9-11 hours. The project is expected to be completed by September.

What the new highway means for travel between Delhi and Dharamsala?

Himachal Pradesh has been the breathtaking getaway for Indians for the longest time. And the ones living in the capital city, it is like a quick escape to serenity. Making this experience even more special and comfortable, the government is now on to several projects that would boost tourism and ease travel time in the state. Dharamsala is set for a major connectivity boost, with several key highway projects in the Kangra region nearing completion.

The new route will feature a four-lane highway NH-503 through Himachal Pradesh's Kangra region, reducing travel time between Delhi and Dharamshala to approximately six hours. And the drive through is equally pretty enhancing a beautiful road trip across the lush greenery and stupendous beauties.

As per reports, the Riyund Bridge and twin tunnels near Tarsuh village, will allow travellers to bypass bottlenecks such as the congested Kangra Bazaar bypasses and the sinuous terrain around Purana Kangra and Daulatpur. The approximately 99-km stretch road will also strengthen connectivity between Mehatpur, Una, Amb and Ranital.