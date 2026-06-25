Disha Patani’s pets Jasmine and Bella passes away on the same day; actress mourns the loss

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is mourning the loss of her beloved pet animals, Bella and Jasmine. Disha Patani turned to social media to remember her dog and cat. The actress has used social media to express her love and sorrow due to the death of her pets.
The posts indicate that the two pets of Disha Patani died almost at the same time, though she never disclosed what caused their deaths. By sharing a series of pictures, videos, and messages, the actress honoured the happiness that her pets had given her.
Initially, Disha posted an entry dedicated to Bella, her cocker spaniel. This entry had several photos and videos that chronicled Bella's journey from puppyhood through all the wonderful times that they spent together.
In one image, the dog Bella was seen as a little puppy sitting beside a curtain with one of its paws raised up. There were other photos which showed Disha hugging and kissing her dog. In her post, Disha said, “My bella, thank you for making this life so colourful, thank you for choosing our home and choosing me as your mom. You taught me what love is. I saw an entire universe within your eyes. I miss you and i love you the most in the world. The most beautiful baby in the world, rest in peace, my soulmate I’m grateful to you beautiful bellu."
Not long after, she posted one more picture, remembering her cat named Jasmine. In the description, Disha called Jasmine her “princess forever” and told about their sweet moments together.
She wrote, “My jasmine, thank you for being the most loving baby ever, i’m grateful to be your mom, you’re my princess forever. Your paws touching my hands and you purring was the most beautiful feeling that i ever felt which can’t be described in words. I love you so much and i miss you my jasu. Rest in peace my baby you are forever loved and you’ll always live in my heart. My princess jasmine.”
Disha Patani's co-actress in Welcome To The Jungle, Raveena Tandon, said, "Aww Disha … so sorry to hear this! 💔" Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff also conveyed her condolences, saying, "Darling bellu❤️❤️❤️ will never forget you and your love❤️❤️❤️" “Another pet died on the same day?? What happened???" one user wrote. Another Instagram user said, “What is going on with you?" The actress will be seen on Welcome To The Jungle along with Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Raveena Tandon.
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