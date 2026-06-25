Disha Patani’s pets Jasmine and Bella passes away on the same day; actress mourns the loss

Initially, Disha posted an entry dedicated to Bella, her cocker spaniel. This entry had several photos and videos that chronicled Bella's journey from puppyhood through all the wonderful times that they spent together.

In one image, the dog Bella was seen as a little puppy sitting beside a curtain with one of its paws raised up. There were other photos which showed Disha hugging and kissing her dog. In her post, Disha said, “My bella, thank you for making this life so colourful, thank you for choosing our home and choosing me as your mom. You taught me what love is. I saw an entire universe within your eyes. I miss you and i love you the most in the world. The most beautiful baby in the world, rest in peace, my soulmate I’m grateful to you beautiful bellu."

Not long after, she posted one more picture, remembering her cat named Jasmine. In the description, Disha called Jasmine her “princess forever” and told about their sweet moments together.