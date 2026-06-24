A rollercoaster ride through Imtiaz Ali's notion of love

Love stories in cinema, especially Bollywood, have often moved along a familiar rhythm — boy meets girl, a hurdle appears, love struggles, and eventually triumph comes along. But it is perhaps through Imtiaz Ali’s lens that audiences have learned to feel romance in a more layered, aching, and profoundly human way. He made us understand what happens after you fall in love, after the sweet vacation ends and above all, after the fairy tale fades, leaving two individuals face life in its rawest form.

The Imtiaz Ali's school of love: Longing, depth, and life beyond fairy tales

The filmmaker’s latest venture Main Wapas Aaunga is an ode to not just love but the sheer ache for longing. It is through human’s most vulnerable emotions that this film reimagines a history that left a scar on millions of souls.

Love, through Imtiaz’s lens, is often a question: Does that achingly beautiful feeling disappear when the person does, or does it continue to exist beyond their absence? It is rarely about the notion of togetherness.

Take Jab We Met for example. Geet, being the chirpy flamboyant person, has this hidden emotional side that she masks with her vibrant aura. And her relationship with Aditya only succeeds after both the characters evolve individually, bringing a sense of reality to the table.