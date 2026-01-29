Imtiaz Ali’s next with Diljit Dosanjh to release on June 12

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming project, featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah, has already generated significant buzz among cinema enthusiasts.

The makers, Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, have now announced that the as-yet-untitled drama, which is currently in post-production, will be released in cinemas on 12 June 2026.

Diljit Dosanjh stars in Imtiaz Ali’s tale of love, longing, and human connection

Revealing the release date on social media, the producers wrote: “Imtiaz Ali’s next, a charming story of love and longing, will be released in cinemas on 12 June 2026. Applause Entertainment presents, a Window Seat Films production. Starring: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah. Directed by Imtiaz Ali. Music by A.R. Rahman. Lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Produced by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, Mohit Choudhary.”

Backed by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Mohit Choudhary, the project promises a contemporary and witty narrative that delves into the complexities of human connection.

The film also reunites the legendary trio of A.R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz Ali.

Imtiaz Ali, who both wrote and directed the drama, shared a statement, saying: “‘Tum mere paas hote ho goya, Jab koi doosra nahin hota’ (‘You are with me, however, when there is no one else’) – Momin. Can love truly be lost? Can home be taken from someone’s heart?” He described the film as having “a big heart”.

“It has a broad canvas, yet remains very personal. It is the story of a boy and a girl, but also of a country. Wish us well as we navigate the currents of this dynamic tale; we hope to present a touching cinematic experience in a theatre near you next year,” added the 'Rockstar' filmmaker.

Other details about the much-discussed drama remain under wraps for now. The project will mark Diljit’s on-screen collaboration with Vedang and Sharvari, having previously worked with Imtiaz Ali in the 2024 biopic Amar Singh Chamkila.

