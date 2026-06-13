David Beckham receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star: Tom Cruise calls his journey a ‘Hollywood story’

Apart from David Beckham himself, other notable personalities in attendance included his wife, Victoria Beckham, their kids Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Harper Beckham. Former soccer player Robbie Keane also made an appearance. On the contrary, David’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, together with his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, were missing,

Tom Cruise complimented the contribution made by the Beckham family to Beckham's career. He said, "Through much of this extraordinary journey, Victoria's been by his side. Together, they have built a beautiful family. Raised incredible children and created a life that is every bit as meaningful as the career we are celebrating today. So David, congratulations to you. You've earned this and nobody, and I mean nobody deserves it more than you, my friend."

The Mission: Impossible actor stated that David Beckham’s legacy goes much further than his achievements and accomplishments. He further added, "That's the impact we're celebrating today. Not just an extraordinary career, but a legacy that changed the trajectory of sport. But what makes David's story truly remarkable isn't simply where he is today. It's how it began."