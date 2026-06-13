David Beckham receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star: Tom Cruise calls his journey a ‘Hollywood story’

David Beckham got his own star No. 2,849 on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood on Friday, thus acquiring one more milestone for his multifaceted career. The ceremony recognized Beckham’s achievements in football and his cultural impact on people worldwide. Tom Cruise, who is a good friend of David Beckham, attended the function and gave an emotional speech too. Tom Cruise compared the journey of Beckham from being a young player to a world-renowned celebrity with a Hollywood movie plot.
During the ceremony, Tom Cruise pointed out the determination of David Beckham during his lifetime. He said, His (Beckham's) is a Hollywood story. A boy who believed in something bigger than himself, had to work for every opportunity he received, went on to influence his sport, shaped culture around the world and created opportunities for generations who followed. For all the records, achievements and recognition, the thing that has impressed me most is that success never changed who he is. The same core values that got him here, are the ones he lives by today."
Apart from David Beckham himself, other notable personalities in attendance included his wife, Victoria Beckham, their kids Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Harper Beckham. Former soccer player Robbie Keane also made an appearance. On the contrary, David’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, together with his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, were missing,
Tom Cruise complimented the contribution made by the Beckham family to Beckham's career. He said, "Through much of this extraordinary journey, Victoria's been by his side. Together, they have built a beautiful family. Raised incredible children and created a life that is every bit as meaningful as the career we are celebrating today. So David, congratulations to you. You've earned this and nobody, and I mean nobody deserves it more than you, my friend."
The Mission: Impossible actor stated that David Beckham’s legacy goes much further than his achievements and accomplishments. He further added, "That's the impact we're celebrating today. Not just an extraordinary career, but a legacy that changed the trajectory of sport. But what makes David's story truly remarkable isn't simply where he is today. It's how it began."