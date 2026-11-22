In much of the world, traditional clothing comes out for festivals and weddings. In Guatemala's highlands, it is still worn on an ordinary Tuesday. Women walk to the market, to work or to school in woven blouses and wrapped skirts whose colours and patterns are recognisable from one valley to the next.

That makes the clothing itself one of the best guides to the country.

Following the thread through the highlands

The heart of the tradition is the huipil, a loose woven blouse worn by Maya women. Historically, its patterns, colours and motifs could tell you which town a woman came from, and many still do. Guatemala recognises 22 Maya linguistic communities, and weaving styles often shift with language and place. A single huipil can take anywhere from a few months to a year to complete.

Much of it is still made on the backstrap loom. One end is tied to a tree or post, the other to a strap around the weaver's lower back, and she controls the tension by leaning forward or back. It is portable, cheap to build and astonishingly precise in skilled hands. The wider foot loom, introduced after the Spanish arrived, is used more often by men to weave the lengths of cloth for skirts.