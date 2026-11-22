In much of the world, traditional clothing comes out for festivals and weddings. In Guatemala's highlands, it is still worn on an ordinary Tuesday. Women walk to the market, to work or to school in woven blouses and wrapped skirts whose colours and patterns are recognisable from one valley to the next.
That makes the clothing itself one of the best guides to the country.
The heart of the tradition is the huipil, a loose woven blouse worn by Maya women. Historically, its patterns, colours and motifs could tell you which town a woman came from, and many still do. Guatemala recognises 22 Maya linguistic communities, and weaving styles often shift with language and place. A single huipil can take anywhere from a few months to a year to complete.
Much of it is still made on the backstrap loom. One end is tied to a tree or post, the other to a strap around the weaver's lower back, and she controls the tension by leaning forward or back. It is portable, cheap to build and astonishingly precise in skilled hands. The wider foot loom, introduced after the Spanish arrived, is used more often by men to weave the lengths of cloth for skirts.
Lake Atitlán is a good place to begin. The villages around its shore each have their own character. In San Juan La Laguna, women's cooperatives work with natural dyes made from plants and other local materials, and visitors can watch the dyeing and weaving process from start to finish. Across the water, Santiago Atitlán is known for its embroidered birds and flowers, and the weaving association Cojolya has worked with backstrap weavers there since the 1980s.
To the north, Chichicastenango hosts one of the country's largest markets every Thursday and Sunday. Stalls of huipiles, woven fabrics and blankets stretch through the streets, while incense smoke drifts from the steps of the town's church, where Maya and Catholic practices sit side by side. It is busy, loud and occasionally overwhelming, but it gives a sense of how textiles still move between makers, traders and buyers.
Further into the Cuchumatanes mountains, Todos Santos Cuchumatán is one of the few places where men also still wear traditional dress every day, including distinctive red-and-white striped trousers. It is a long drive, and very much worth it.
In Guatemala City, the Museo Ixchel del Traje Indígena brings many of these regional styles together. Named after the Maya goddess associated with weaving, it is a useful place to visit either at the start of a trip, to learn to read the patterns, or at the end, to make sense of what you have seen.
The tradition is not without pressures. Machine-made imitations are cheap, the work is slow and weavers are often paid very little for months of labour. Many cooperatives now sell directly to visitors so that more of the price reaches the people who made the cloth.
There is a simple way to travel through this tradition responsibly. Buy from cooperatives or directly from weavers, ask where and how a piece was made, and be willing to pay a fair price for something that took months rather than hours.
Guatemalan textiles are not museum pieces. They are still being woven, worn and passed down, and the best way to see them is on the people who make them.
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