How Oaxaca’s indigenous communities are keeping ancestral food traditions alive

Oaxaca's food culture begins long before anything reaches the kitchen. In the fields surrounding its villages, maize grows alongside beans and squash, while edible greens emerge among the crops. This agricultural arrangement, known as the milpa, has sustained communities across Mesoamerica for centuries. It also explains why understanding Oaxacan cuisine requires looking beyond its celebrated moles and market stalls to the agricultural knowledge that makes them possible.

How Oaxaca's indigenous communities sustain their heritage through agriculture and cuisine

The milpa is an integrated farming system rather than a single crop arrangement. Maize provides a structure for climbing beans, while beans contribute nitrogen to the soil. Squash spreads across the ground, helping retain moisture and suppress weeds. Other plants, including chillies and edible greens, may also find a place within the plot. The precise combination varies according to local conditions and community practices.

In Oaxaca, where the landscape changes dramatically between mountain ranges, valleys and coastal plains, this knowledge takes different forms. Indigenous Zapotec, Mixtec, Mixe and Mazatec communities have developed food practices suited to their respective environments. The state's biodiversity is reflected in its markets, where ingredients gathered from the surrounding countryside sit alongside cultivated produce.

Maize remains central to this system. Its importance is particularly evident in nixtamalisation, the process of soaking and cooking dried maize in an alkaline solution, traditionally made with lime, before washing and grinding it. The technique makes certain nutrients more available, improves the dough's properties and produces masa, the foundation for tortillas, tamales and other preparations. It is an agricultural and culinary technology that has shaped Mexican food for generations.

The work does not end with the preparation of masa. Grinding maize on a stone metate, shaping tortillas by hand and cooking them on a comal are skills that remain part of everyday food preparation in many households. The tortilla is often treated as an accompaniment, but its place in Oaxacan meals is more fundamental. It is a staple that can carry a filling, accompany a mole or be used to gather up the last of a sauce.

The region's famous moles offer another way of understanding its food history. Oaxaca is particularly associated with several varieties, including mole negro, mole rojo, mole coloradito and mole amarillo. Their ingredients and preparation differ considerably. Some combine chillies with seeds, nuts, spices and other ingredients, while others rely on particular local chillies and herbs. Their complexity is the result of successive culinary developments, including indigenous techniques and ingredients alongside influences introduced during the colonial period.