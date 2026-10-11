From katsuobushi to chipotle, the global story of smoked food

Smoke was never meant to be a flavour. For most of history it was a side effect of keeping food. Hanging meat or fish near a fire dried it out, kept insects away and slowed the spoiling. The taste simply came along with the job. Somewhere along the way, people started to want it for its own sake.

Follow it around the world and every kitchen turns out to have its own fuel, and its own reasons.

Where smoke stopped being a by-product

In the hill kitchens of Nagaland in northeast India, meat is still often hung on racks above the hearth, where it dries slowly in the smoke from daily cooking. Smoked pork cooked with fermented bamboo shoot is one of the region's defining dishes. The smoke is not added as an extra step. It comes from living around a fire.