Why Haiti deserves a place on your culinary travel map

Haitian food rewards anyone willing to look beyond the usual Caribbean holiday menu. The cooking is generous with herbs, chilli and citrus, with dishes that draw on Indigenous Taíno, West African, French and Spanish traditions. Haiti’s history has shaped what ends up on the table, but the food itself is reason enough to seek it out.

Get to know Haiti through its distinctive food culture

Start with griot, one of the country's best-known dishes. Pork is marinated with citrus and a seasoning blend called epis, then cooked and fried until the outside turns crisp while the meat stays tender. It is commonly served with pikliz, a sharp, spicy pickle made with shredded cabbage, carrots, vinegar and chilli. The acidity cuts through the richness of the pork, and a generous spoonful can transform the whole plate. Add bannann peze, green plantain slices that are flattened and fried twice, for a meal that covers crunch, heat and salt in every bite.

The seasoning deserves attention of its own. Epis is a fresh paste, often made with garlic, spring onions, parsley, thyme and peppers, though recipes vary between households. It forms the base of many Haitian dishes, seasoning meat, seafood, rice and stews. Rather than one signature spice dominating the food, it gives dishes a deeper, rounded flavour.