How coconut is used differently across Asia, Africa and the Caribbean

Coconut is one of those ingredients that rarely goes to waste. The water is drunk, the flesh is grated, the milk is pressed, the oil is fried in, the sap becomes sugar or vinegar and the shell ends up as a ladle or as fuel. Whether a coconut finishes in a curry, a pot of rice or a pot of beans depends less on the coconut than on who is holding the grater.

That makes it a useful ingredient to follow around the tropics.

How one palm shaped very different kitchens

The coconut's own journey is older than most of the dishes made with it. Genetic research suggests it was domesticated twice, once in island Southeast Asia and once around southern India and Sri Lanka. Austronesian sailors later carried Pacific coconuts as far as Madagascar and the East African coast. Much later, Portuguese traders took Indian Ocean coconuts to West Africa, from where they reached the Caribbean and Brazil.

In Kerala, coconut appears in almost every form at once. It is grated into a thoran of stir-fried vegetables, ground with spices into curry pastes, pressed into the milk that softens a stew served with appam, and turned into the oil in which much of it is cooked. The grater is part of the household rhythm, usually a serrated blade fixed to a low stool or block, and the sound of it is often the first sign that lunch has begun.