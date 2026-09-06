Kerala's regional food map: What to eat from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram

If there is one thing you learn quickly while eating your way through Kerala, it is that the food changes as quickly as the landscape. Travel north and Malabar brings its layered pathiris, seafood, biriyanis and snacks. Move towards central Kerala and the food becomes a meeting point of Syrian Christian, backwater and Travancore traditions. Head south and there are still more combinations of seafood, meat, rice and coconut to work your way through.

Here’s our edible road map to the state, from Malabar snacks to Travancore sadya

Start in Kasaragod and work your way down through the Malabar coast, where the snack counter deserves as much attention as the main meal. Unnakkaya, a sweet filling of coconut, sugar and nuts wrapped in mashed ripe banana and fried, is one to look for. So are kallummakkaya nirachath, stuffed mussels, kinnathappam, fish or prawn ada and irachipathal. Kozhikode and Kannur are particularly good territory for these Malabar favourites. The region is also known for its biriyani, pathiri, ghee rice and meat-heavy cooking, shaped by centuries of Arab, Zamorin and other cultural influences.