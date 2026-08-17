A little Kerala, a lot of character and some seriously good food

Enté Keralam has relocated into a beautifully reimagined heritage house, bringing God’s own goodness to a space that feels as inviting as the food it serves. Terracotta floors, exposed brick, warm timber, brass pendant lights casting amber across former bedrooms turned into dining nooks, Kerala murals, and handcrafted installations give the interiors necessary character, while big windows open onto lush greenery. The move suits it. It feels as though Enté Keralam has finally found a home that matches its soul. And the food, which was always the point, is still completely banging.

Appam, parotta and Malabar prawns headline this comforting Kerala feast

Our meal begins with the Keeraleeyam, a creamy, tender coconut punch that is mild and velvety and exactly the right thing for a mid-afternoon arrival when the heat outside has been making itself known.

The Koon kurumulakittathu comes next and the table pays immediate attention. Dry mushroom pepper fry with crispy edges and a juicy interior, black pepper warm and present throughout, a generous heap of fried onions alongside adding a sweet, earthy crunch that keeps the starter interesting all the way through. Then the Paneer injipuli fry, and this is the dish we kept going back to. A modern take on the classic injipuli, the paneer coated in a glossy ginger and tamarind reduction, the tamarind doing most of the flavour work. Forget Korean fried anything for a moment and come find your roots here.