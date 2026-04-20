A Sunday spread across Kerala’s breakfast tables

Ever wondered what it’s like to be invited to your neighbouring state’s breakfast table? This is your cue to move through multiple Kerala homes in a single, generous morning meal with Kappa Chakka Kandhari’s Great Sunday Breakfast.
It begins simply with Naranga vellam, a fresh lime juice that wakes you up before the food even arrives. Then the table starts filling. Chicken cutlet comes first, crumb-fried, familiar, almost nostalgic, with a beetroot sauce that feels very homemade in the best way.
Next is the duo that immediately pulls you in, Idiyappam with fish thengapaal curry. The string hoppers are super soft, and the fish just disappears into the coconut milk gravy. It is thick, bright orange, slightly tangy, and so smooth you do not realise how much you have eaten until the bowl is almost empty.
The bread with chicken roast is where things shift. The bread is slightly sweet, traditional, and the chicken roast comes with chips that add this unexpected crunch. But honestly, the bread and appam here are the stars. They become this vehicle for everything on the table, Duck mappas, beef curry, even fish curry. You end up using them like a tool, and very good ones at that.
Then comes Vattayappam with duck mappas. The rice cake is fluffy, slightly sweet, and fermented just enough. The duck curry is rich, coconut heavy but not overwhelming, with coriander sitting quietly in the background.
Pazhampori with beef curry is where contrast takes over. The curry is spiced differently from what you might be used to, but still comforting in its own way. The banana fritter holds its crisp longer than expected, and that alone feels like a small victory. The sweetness arrives late, like it is waiting for the spice from the beef curry to settle first. And when it does, it takes over everything in the most satisfying way.
Puttu with kadala curry brings the spice forward again, a bit raw, grainy, direct. Then appam with mutton stew and egg roast rounds it off. The appam is fermented, slightly sweet, soft in the centre, and the stew feels lighter than expected.
You end where you began, with tea or coffee, depending on how you want to close it out.
Meal for one: Rs 740++. From 9 am onwards on Sundays. 7 pm to 11 pm. At Kappa Chakka Kandhari, Nungambakkam.
Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com
X: @ShivaniIllakiya
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