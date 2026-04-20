A Sunday spread across Kerala’s breakfast tables

Next is the duo that immediately pulls you in, Idiyappam with fish thengapaal curry. The string hoppers are super soft, and the fish just disappears into the coconut milk gravy. It is thick, bright orange, slightly tangy, and so smooth you do not realise how much you have eaten until the bowl is almost empty.

The bread with chicken roast is where things shift. The bread is slightly sweet, traditional, and the chicken roast comes with chips that add this unexpected crunch. But honestly, the bread and appam here are the stars. They become this vehicle for everything on the table, Duck mappas, beef curry, even fish curry. You end up using them like a tool, and very good ones at that.