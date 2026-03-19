A slow simmer across Southeast Asia’s culinary landscapes

Returning to the festival’s central theme at last, we try the Khao suey Luang Prabang. This version reflects the cuisine of Laos, particularly the valley town of Luang Prabang. Unlike the creamy Burmese style, this bowl swaps coconut milk for a clear stock. Geography quietly explains the shift. Inland Laos historically relied more on broths than coconut. Thick noodles sit in the light savoury broth, topped with mock meat, sprouts, and chilli crisps. The flavours feel cleaner and lighter but no less satisfying.

Meal for two: Rs 1,800. On till March 22. From 12 pm to 11 pm. At Soy Soi, Kotturpuram.

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