A speakeasy designed for conversation and dangerously good food

You won’t find Madras Cocktail Company (AKA MadCo.) on Google Maps. There’s no phone number, no DJ, no sign outside that tells you you’ve arrived. Inside, there’s no crowd jostling for selfies, no thumping bassline competing with conversation. And that’s all entirely by design.

And the only way in? If they choose you. To get through the door, you’ll have to DM them on Instagram at @madco_chennai and they'll decide if you make the cut.

“We serve food that’s different from any other bar in this city. Cocktails, too,” says Santhosh Zachariah Abraham, managing partner of MadCo. the speakeasy. “We believe in quality, not quantity. And certainly not fanfare.”

No sign outside, but inside? Chennai’s most surprising bar menu

Positioned as a sanctuary for those who’d rather sip a cocktail in peace than down tequila shots to a club mix, MadCo. targets a niche audience: older, well-heeled, chill. It’s a place where public figures drop in unnoticed, where regulars return more than twice a week, and where the music is whatever Santhosh feels like playing that day. No DJs, no requests.

The food is a major draw, and unusually thoughtful for a bar menu. Culinary consultant Mathangi Kumar leads the kitchen, guided by one brief: make something no one else in the city is serving, but still grounded in familiarity.

After tasting their cult classics, the new additions to the menu, and those made with nostalgia, our testimony is that this community bar doesn’t just flirt with familiarity through its food, it wrestles it into submission, pours a shot of vodka over it, and calls it a brunch.