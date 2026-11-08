The extraordinary lives of potatoes: following Peru's food heritage

The potato is one of those foods that seems to have no story at all. It is boiled, mashed, fried and forgotten. It sits in a sack in the corner of the kitchen and rarely gets a second thought. In the Peruvian Andes, it is something else entirely.

Here, the potato is closer to an archive.

Where the potato still has its full history

The potato was first domesticated thousands of years ago in the high country around Lake Titicaca, on the border of present-day Peru and Bolivia. From there it eventually reached Europe in the 16th century, then the rest of the world. What travelled, though, was only a small fraction of what the Andes had. Peru alone grows around 3,000 varieties, and the wider Andean region more than 4,000. They come in purple, red, yellow, black and speckled skins, in shapes ranging from tiny knobbly balls to long twisted fingers.

That variety is not an accident. Andean farmers have long planted several types together in the same field, on slopes at different altitudes, so that a frost, a drought or a disease would never wipe out the whole harvest. Some varieties are good for boiling, others for drying and some only grow well above a certain height.