The world's best destinations for cheese lovers

Cheese is one of those foods that makes more sense when you know where it came from. A wheel of mountain cheese has a different story from a soft cheese made in a cool, damp dairy region. The milk may come from cows grazing at altitude, sheep crossing dry plains or goats feeding on rocky hillsides. The weather matters. So does the animal. So does what people have learned to do with milk when there is more of it than they can drink fresh.
That makes cheese a particularly good reason to travel.
In Normandy, the green countryside is part of the story. The region's cool, wet climate produces rich pasture for dairy cattle, and its cheesemaking traditions include Camembert de Normandie, Livarot, Pont-l'Évêque and Neufchâtel. These are not interchangeable versions of the same cheese. The milk, cultures, shape, ageing and production methods differ, as do the places where they are made. At a small dairy, the process becomes easier to understand. Milk arrives, curds are formed, mould develops and time does much of the remaining work.
Travel south to Emilia-Romagna, and cheese is deeply woven into the food economy. Parmigiano Reggiano is produced within a defined geographical area and according to detailed regulations governing everything from the milk to the ageing process. The wheels are enormous, weighing around 40 kilograms, and spend at least 12 months ageing before they can be sold as Parmigiano Reggiano. Some are kept much longer. At a dairy, rows of wheels sit on wooden shelves while workers inspect, clean and turn them. It is difficult to think of cheese as an anonymous supermarket ingredient after seeing the amount of time tied up in a single wheel.
The Swiss Alps offer another explanation for why certain cheeses developed the way they did. Mountain farmers had milk in abundance during the grazing season but needed food that could survive the winter. Turning fresh milk into large, hard wheels made it possible to store that milk for considerably longer. Gruyère and other Alpine cheeses grew out of this relationship between livestock, pasture, altitude and seasonal work. Today, the journey into the mountains can end at a dairy or a small alpine hut where cheese is still made close to where the cows graze.
The landscape changes completely in La Mancha. The dry, open plains of central Spain are associated with Manchego, made from the milk of Manchega sheep. The sheep are adapted to the region's climate and vegetation, and their milk produces a firm cheese that can be aged for different periods. Aged Manchego has a more pronounced flavour and crumbly texture, while younger versions are softer. It is usually eaten simply, alongside bread, olives or quince paste, which is probably all the cheese needs.
For stronger flavours, Asturias is worth the detour. In the mountains of northern Spain, Cabrales is matured in natural limestone caves in the Picos de Europa. The caves maintain the cool, humid conditions needed for the cheese to develop its blue veining and intense flavour. The cheese is made from raw cow's, sheep's or goat's milk, sometimes used alone and sometimes blended. Walking into one of the caves is a useful reminder that cheesemaking can be dependent on a particular piece of geography. You cannot simply pick up the cave and move the operation somewhere else.
On Crete, cheese appears much more casually in everyday food. Sheep and goats are central to traditional farming, and cheeses such as graviera and myzithra turn up in dishes ranging from pastries to salads. Fresh cheeses can be eaten with honey, while harder varieties are grated, fried or served alongside other foods. Here, cheese is part of the rhythm of meals rather than something reserved for the end of dinner on a wooden board.
A very different cheese culture has developed in Quebec. The province now has a large network of small-scale producers working with cow, goat and sheep milk. Its cheesemakers have developed everything from soft-ripened varieties to washed-rind and blue cheeses, often using local milk and regional ageing conditions. Farmers' markets and specialist shops make it possible to taste the range in one trip, while visiting a producer gives you a look at the farms and ageing rooms behind it.
India belongs in this conversation too, although its cheese traditions often get left out of the international discussion. In Bengal, fresh chhana is central to sweets including sandesh and rasgulla. In Kashmir, kalari is traditionally shaped and cooked on a griddle until it develops a browned exterior and stretchy centre. Paneer is now used across the country, while Goa's dairy traditions carry influences from its long Portuguese connection. These cheeses developed for different reasons and in different kitchens, but all involve the same basic transformation: fresh milk made more useful through technique.
There is a good way to explore a cheese-producing region. Start with the cheese, then find out what animal supplied the milk. Look at what it eats. Look at the weather. Find the dairy. Ask how long the cheese spends ageing and what happens during those months. The answers usually lead you somewhere beyond the tasting room.
A cheese can contain quite a lot of geography. Pasture, rainfall, altitude, animal breeds, farming practices and the local knowledge of when to make, salt, press and age it all end up on the table.
Follow the cheese far enough and you end up seeing the farms, landscapes and traditions that shaped it.