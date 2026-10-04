The world's best destinations for cheese lovers

For stronger flavours, Asturias is worth the detour. In the mountains of northern Spain, Cabrales is matured in natural limestone caves in the Picos de Europa. The caves maintain the cool, humid conditions needed for the cheese to develop its blue veining and intense flavour. The cheese is made from raw cow's, sheep's or goat's milk, sometimes used alone and sometimes blended. Walking into one of the caves is a useful reminder that cheesemaking can be dependent on a particular piece of geography. You cannot simply pick up the cave and move the operation somewhere else.

On Crete, cheese appears much more casually in everyday food. Sheep and goats are central to traditional farming, and cheeses such as graviera and myzithra turn up in dishes ranging from pastries to salads. Fresh cheeses can be eaten with honey, while harder varieties are grated, fried or served alongside other foods. Here, cheese is part of the rhythm of meals rather than something reserved for the end of dinner on a wooden board.

A very different cheese culture has developed in Quebec. The province now has a large network of small-scale producers working with cow, goat and sheep milk. Its cheesemakers have developed everything from soft-ripened varieties to washed-rind and blue cheeses, often using local milk and regional ageing conditions. Farmers' markets and specialist shops make it possible to taste the range in one trip, while visiting a producer gives you a look at the farms and ageing rooms behind it.

India belongs in this conversation too, although its cheese traditions often get left out of the international discussion. In Bengal, fresh chhana is central to sweets including sandesh and rasgulla. In Kashmir, kalari is traditionally shaped and cooked on a griddle until it develops a browned exterior and stretchy centre. Paneer is now used across the country, while Goa's dairy traditions carry influences from its long Portuguese connection. These cheeses developed for different reasons and in different kitchens, but all involve the same basic transformation: fresh milk made more useful through technique.

There is a good way to explore a cheese-producing region. Start with the cheese, then find out what animal supplied the milk. Look at what it eats. Look at the weather. Find the dairy. Ask how long the cheese spends ageing and what happens during those months. The answers usually lead you somewhere beyond the tasting room.

A cheese can contain quite a lot of geography. Pasture, rainfall, altitude, animal breeds, farming practices and the local knowledge of when to make, salt, press and age it all end up on the table.

Follow the cheese far enough and you end up seeing the farms, landscapes and traditions that shaped it.