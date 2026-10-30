Indulge Chennai 19th anniversary edition special: The many flavours of Chennai

A familiar mess does not need an elaborate menu or a carefully designed dining room to bring people back. Sometimes, it is enough for the sambar to taste as it did on the last visit, for a favourite dish to arrive just as expected, or for a meal to recall a place far removed from the city. Chennai’s messes, tiffin rooms and neighbourhood restaurants have built their place in everyday life on these small, repeated assurances.
For Prabhu M, founder and owner of Erode Amman Mess, that connection begins with the food he grew up eating. The family-run eatery first opened in Erode in 1980, serving Kongu-style food from a humble thatch-roofed establishment near the Amman Temple. The brand expanded to Chennai in March 2019, bringing these regional flavours to the city. Building a following meant introducing diners to Erode-style cooking while preserving its character. “We focus on fresh ingredients, the right balance of spices and masalas prepared in-house,” Prabhu says. “We strongly believe you don’t need too many spices to make a dish special. It’s about getting the basics right and staying true to the original flavour.”
For Prabhu, the reward is seeing customers recognise something of home in the food. “A single bite can take you back years, to a place you miss or to someone you love. For many of our customers, our food brings back memories of their mother’s cooking, their grandmother’s recipes or the meals they grew up eating in their hometowns.”
Chennai’s food culture cannot be reduced to a single cuisine or a handful of signature dishes. “Chennai has a rich and diverse culinary identity, shaped by Tamil cuisine, Udupi food traditions, Malabar cuisine, and the distinct culinary practices of North Indian communities,” says Chef Seetharam Prasad, corporate executive chef and culinary director at GRT Hotels and Resorts. He also points to the influence of Indo-Burmese cuisine and the growing popularity of spicy Andhra food. “What makes Chennai special is the way these diverse culinary traditions coexist and influence one another while retaining their individual identities.”
The variety is visible in the city’s vegetarian tiffin houses, regional non-vegetarian messes and eateries shaped by trading communities. Pradyumna Acharya, who now co-runs Bhavyam Veg, also points to the longstanding presence of Gujarati and Rajasthani food, including establishments such as Aggarwal Bhojanalay and Rajasthani Dhaba.
“Jains and Marwadis have been major contributors to Chennai’s food scene,” he says. “They have brought their own culinary traditions with them and also embraced local food as their own.” Dhokla, kachori, and khakhra are now available across the city, while Jain-friendly options have become an important consideration for vegetarian restaurants. For Pradyumna, these diners are also among the city’s most discerning, often willing to travel across neighbourhoods for a particular dosa, meal or chutney.
The city’s food map extends well beyond its vegetarian kitchens. Chef Gokul Kumar Mohit AKA Chef Goku, a culinary researcher and storyteller documenting Tamil food traditions, approaches Chennai through the communities behind its food. The Burmese-Tamil food heritage survives in atho, atho kothu, bejo, and vazhathandu soup, particularly in North Chennai. In Triplicane, Tamil Muslim food traditions include idiyappam with paya, biriyani, and mutton-based gravies. Mylapore’s vegetarian eateries draw on temple food traditions, with dishes such as puliyodharai, sundal, and milagu kuzhambu.
Other influences are equally embedded in everyday eating. Saidapet’s vada curry, often served with set dosa or idli instead of chutney or sambar, has become closely associated with Chennai’s tiffin culture. The trading neighbourhoods of George Town and Sowcarpet have helped popularise chaat and kachori, while Dashamakan’s kebabs and the city’s Anglo-Indian legacy, seen in Railway mutton curry, cutlets, puffs and cakes, add to its diverse food culture.
Along the coast, fishing communities preserve a food vocabulary that goes beyond familiar fish varieties, with preparations such as thirukkai kari, nethili, meen mutta podimas, and kanava karuvadu.
“Many traditional messes continue to preserve this approach to cooking,” Goku says, referring to nose-to-tail cooking, a practice rooted in the belief that an animal should be used respectfully and as fully as possible for its sacrifice. “Their knowledge is rarely documented in formal cookbooks, it survives because cooks continue to prepare these dishes for generations of customers who have grown up eating them.
He sees a similar depth of knowledge in eateries run by fishing communities, where cooking depends on seasonal catches, local tastes and familiarity with ingredients that may be less common on restaurant menus. Dishes such as sangu kari and illi poochi varuval are part of this wider culinary repertoire. They may remain unfamiliar to diners outside the communities that eat them, but they reveal how much of Chennai’s food culture exists beyond its best-known dishes.
For Goku, the knowledge held by these kitchens goes beyond recipes. A cook’s understanding of how to handle a particular cut of meat, prepare an unfamiliar ingredient or adjust a dish to suit the day’s catch is often acquired through years of observation and practice. “A recipe written on paper rarely captures everything,” he says. Much of this knowledge remains unwritten, passed down through the people who prepare and eat the food. When an establishment closes, the loss can extend beyond a familiar meal to the techniques, histories and community practices that gave it meaning. Documenting these traditions, he believes, must involve recording the people behind them as much as the food itself.
“For me, it is ultimately the people. Ingredients and techniques matter, but a dish becomes representative of a place when a community adopts it, adapts it and makes it part of everyday life,” Goku says. “There is a difference between drawing inspiration from a tradition and presenting its knowledge as though it originated in a contemporary restaurant kitchen.”
Keeping these traditions alive, then, means recognising the communities behind the food and the generations of knowledge that have shaped it.
The familiarity Prabhu speaks of is central to Chennai’s everyday dining culture, but it also takes work. Seetharam sees consistency as the foundation of the relationship between an establishment and its customers.
“Customers return to the same messes and tiffin rooms because they expect the same familiar flavour, aroma, and taste every time they visit,” he says.
Over time, these places become part of people’s routines and relationships. “The trust of a loyal customer is one of the highest compliments a food establishment can receive, and it is far more difficult to earn than appreciation for a single meal,” Seetharam says.
That consistency often comes from keeping things simple. Seetharam believes smaller establishments have much to teach larger kitchens about focusing on a limited menu, understanding regular customers and avoiding unnecessary complexity. “Traditional messes and tiffin rooms offer valuable lessons in resourcefulness, operational efficiency, consistency, and customer relationships,” he says. Their success often rests on knowing what their customers want and delivering it reliably, rather than constantly introducing something new.
He believes modern equipment and technology can help these businesses improve efficiency, provided they do not come at the cost of the personal connection diners value. “The ideal professional kitchen combines modern technology and food safety standards with traditional culinary knowledge, practical skills, and genuine customer care,” he says.
Pradyumna has seen that loyalty at established vegetarian restaurant brands. “Especially older brands like Sangeetha have built decades of loyalty, with many customers visiting not just regularly but multiple times a day,” he says.
But familiarity alone is no longer enough. Diners increasingly weigh quality, value, service and the overall experience, from the welcome at the entrance to the cleanliness of the dining room and the convenience of parking.
“The restaurant business has moved beyond just food and service, it’s about hospitality now,” Pradyumna says. Younger customers, he adds, are more willing to try unfamiliar names instead of remaining loyal to a restaurant simply because it has been around for years.
Established businesses, meanwhile, must keep their menus and spaces relevant while rising ingredient costs and delivery commissions put pressure on margins.
For smaller establishments, managing those pressures requires close attention to the workings of the kitchen. Seetharam points to inventory management, portion control and production planning as ways to reduce unnecessary expenditure without compromising the food. “Even simple practices, such as standardising recipes, measuring portions, and maintaining accurate purchase and production records, can improve financial performance,” he says.
The challenge is to make these adjustments without losing the qualities that brought customers in the first place. “Cost control should never compromise food quality, safety, or customer satisfaction,” he says. For establishments that have served generations of diners, affordability is part of the relationship they have built with the neighbourhood. Preserving that connection means finding efficiencies behind the scenes rather than making avoidable compromises on ingredients or taste.
A newer wave of eateries is also rethinking everyday food without losing sight of its familiarity. Sashwatham and Kaylir Canteen offer examples of how the everyday meal can be presented in an upscale setting, bringing a fresh perspective to the way Chennai eats.
The establishments that sustain these food traditions are not necessarily the ones with the biggest menus or the most elaborate dining rooms. From Bharathi Mess and National Andhra Mess to Murugan Idli Kadai and Karthick Tiffin Centre, Chennai’s neighbourhood eateries continue to serve food shaped by generations of local tastes and habits.
Seetharam says, “The objective should be to serve good-quality food at a fair price while preserving the authenticity and consistency that have earned the trust of generations of customers.”
Keeping these traditions alive will depend on whether the establishments, and the people behind them, can continue to make a living from them.
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