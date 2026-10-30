Indulge Chennai 19th anniversary edition special: The many flavours of Chennai

A familiar mess does not need an elaborate menu or a carefully designed dining room to bring people back. Sometimes, it is enough for the sambar to taste as it did on the last visit, for a favourite dish to arrive just as expected, or for a meal to recall a place far removed from the city. Chennai’s messes, tiffin rooms and neighbourhood restaurants have built their place in everyday life on these small, repeated assurances.

The stories hidden in Chennai’s food

For Prabhu M, founder and owner of Erode Amman Mess, that connection begins with the food he grew up eating. The family-run eatery first opened in Erode in 1980, serving Kongu-style food from a humble thatch-roofed establishment near the Amman Temple. The brand expanded to Chennai in March 2019, bringing these regional flavours to the city. Building a following meant introducing diners to Erode-style cooking while preserving its character. “We focus on fresh ingredients, the right balance of spices and masalas prepared in-house,” Prabhu says. “We strongly believe you don’t need too many spices to make a dish special. It’s about getting the basics right and staying true to the original flavour.”

For Prabhu, the reward is seeing customers recognise something of home in the food. “A single bite can take you back years, to a place you miss or to someone you love. For many of our customers, our food brings back memories of their mother’s cooking, their grandmother’s recipes or the meals they grew up eating in their hometowns.”