When Indian flavours take the road less travelled in Chennai

The Anvaya Indian Festival at The New Punjab Club asks a quiet question: what could Indian food become when tradition meets culinary imagination? The kitchen has been spending September finding out, and the answers are more interesting than the question might suggest.

From butter chicken to biriyani, familiar favourites take some delicious detours

We started with the Roasted malai corn soup and a brioche arrived alongside it. The instruction became obvious: dip it. The soup itself is thin in consistency but phenomenal in flavour, saffron cream and roasted corn blended into something refined and completely comforting. It is the kind of thing that would be good on any day in any season.

The Varqi paratha tacos came next: ghee-smeared layered paratha filled with chicken mussalam and dried sweet mango chutney, which is exactly as good as that sounds. The Butter chicken vada pao is the must-try of the entire menu, a house-made milk bread stuffed with a clay-oven-cooked butter chicken patty, served with fried green chilli. It is the kind of dish that makes you understand why Indian flavours in unfamiliar formats work when the kitchen actually knows both things it is combining.