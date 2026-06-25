A Chennai restaurant serving a culinary journey across India

To eat all of India, you do not have to book flights or plan itineraries through the four corners of the subcontinent. You just have to drive a little outside our city and let this kitchen do the travelling for you.

Discovering India's lesser-known dishes through a 23-region menu

At Parva, every dish comes with a story, of a state, a community, an ingredient, or a tradition carried across generations. Chef Arupam Baidya and culinary consultant Rajesh Kumar of Gourmet Sage have built a menu spanning 23 regions, spotlighting lesser-known dishes and ingredients from across the country. “We stay true to each cuisine by using authentic ingredients sourced from their regions,” says Arupam, while Rajesh describes the restaurant as “a celebration of India’s extraordinary culinary diversity. While many restaurants focus on a few familiar regional cuisines, we wanted to shine a light on the lesser-known food traditions, ingredients, and stories that make Indian cuisine so rich and varied.”

We opened with the beverages first. The Sol kadi, a Konkan coastal classic, arrived a gentle dusty pink, kokum, and coconut coming together into a cooling drink that’s slightly tart. Alongside it, the Aam pora sharbat, a North Indian summer drink made from roasted raw mango with cumin and black salt, is smoky and bright at once. Then came the Palak patta chaat. Crisp spinach fritters from Uttar Pradesh, loaded with chutneys, yoghurt, and pomegranate pearls. It arrived a touch soggy, and the chaat masala was a bit heavy, but the pomegranate gave it the lift it needed.