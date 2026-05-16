Inside the wellness menu trying to fix business-travel eating habits

There’s a particular kind of guest The Leela Palace Chennai has been thinking about, the weekday traveller living out of a suitcase, trying (and often failing) to stick to a diet. The Aujasya by The Leela Sampoorna, is built just for that guest.

Chennai’s best miso soup might be hiding inside a wellness programme

We sat down with executive chef Ravish Mishra to understand what it’s actually about before we ate it. “Aujasya talks about the vigour and vitality of the body. It’s not about healthy eating, it’s about healthy living.” Right. So not a salad menu with a wellness sticker on it. Something more considered than that.

The programme offers four meal pathways. Detox, anti-inflammatory, high protein & low carb, and a Ghar ka khana option served in a tiffin box for when all you want is a simple dal and roti after a long week. “The idea is to contain the calories,” says chef Ravish. “Detox is around 1,000 to 1,200 calories for the full day. Anti-inflammatory also around 1,200. High protein goes up to 1,500 because you need that protein.”

Each plan runs from morning to night, beginning with herb-infused detox water, followed by curated meals, and ending with a herbal tea from a six-blend Augusta box, which covers sleep, digestion, balance, relaxation, vitality, and alkalising.

We began with two soups, and both made the point cleanly. The spiced lentil and edamame one was warming, grounding, and layered. Then came the Miso soup, and this was simply the best version of it we’ve had in Chennai. The seaweed doesn’t overpower and the tofu is clearly high quality, adding a subtle, almost imperceptible oomph. If the soups were brilliant, the small plates that followed were something else.